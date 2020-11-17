It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of John, beloved brother, uncle and great-uncle. John was predeceased by his parents George Arthur Bacon and Daisy Agnes Bacon, and by his sisters Joan, Tiny, Lillian and Heather and by his brother, George.



John, a kind and unselfish man, was always ready with a joke, to lend a helping hand and advice, and to care for others around him. He was an avid sports fan and a man of many hats (especially his 49-ers), from bass cellist, to auto and airplane mechanic to prospector and, in the later part of his career, involved in the environmental restoration of mines.



He will be greatly missed by siblings Dave and Jordan (Nick), nephews Bob, Jason (Jennifer), and Jeff (Richenda), nieces Jennifer (David) and Kristal (Daron), and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Many thanks to Dr. Grant Wooldridge and the staff of the Internal Medicine unit of University Hospital of Northern BC.



A memorial will be held at a later date.



