HARTLEY, John Peter John Peter Hartley, our beloved husband and father, was taken from us November 1, 2019. He was 69 years of age. I (Ruth Lorette) and our two beautiful children Stuart (Sarah) and Tania (Adam) were at his side. Our grief is overwhelming and unfathomable. Also deeply grieving is their mother Terry, John's 1st wife, and my stepfather Marcel Bombezin. John was predeceased by his parents Allan and Patrica Hartley. We share six amazing grandchildren whom John adored. Another precious gift is on the way. Left without their brother, are his sisters Sue (Rob), Nancy (Steve), Marilyn. Between families there are six lovely nieces, and many other loving, extended family members. Also heartbroken are nephews Chris Hartley, Bryan Miller and cousin-in-law Diane. From Kailua-Kona Hawaii, our second home, our beautiful Goddaughter Kaia( Randal) and her father Leif. John was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan and lived with his family in Lac La Ronge. As a young boy he accompanied his father who was Chief Pilot for Shell Oil, on many exhilarating service and rescue flights into small communities in the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. Hence began John's love of flying. During his early years John schooled in Edmonton and when the family moved to Vancouver Island, attended Claremont High. Throughout his teenage years he became part of an infamous trio with Steve Sanders (Brenda) and Keith Hannan (Alison). Their crazy escapades have become family legends. Remaining to this day is the strong friendship they forged. John joined the Victoria Police department in 1976 at age 23. In the Major Crimes Section as a young detective, he found his passion and eventually became the Inspector In Charge of Major Crimes. He often commented however, that his favourite years were spent as Staff Sergeant in command of a patrol unit. He loved cooking up great pots of chili, or clam chowder and buns to share with the shift during the long dark winter nights. At the rank of Inspector, John retired in 2003. After retirement John learned to fly, but subsequently discovered his true passion was sailing. Our sailboat Atalanta was his sanctuary, the ocean his freedom and joy. We enjoyed many happy trips throughout the Gulf Islands, San Juan's and Desolation Sound with our dear friends and sailing partners, Blair and Emily from Mayne Island. At the SNSYC Marina he teamed up with six other men who loved to sail single handed. Barry (Maggie), Frank (Deanna), K.C. (Leslie), Al (Cathy), Peter (Susan), Peter (Dianne). Calling themselves the OFC, they formed an exceedingly deep, true and loyal bond together. Their trips found them challenging high winds and weather, followed by dinners cooked on the dock, good cheer and a nip of scotch. John was rich in many friendships both within and outside of the Police Community. His loyalty and generosity extended to his friends and strangers alike. One could always count on John to "give a hand." He was kind to all living creatures, rescuing countless. It was a little tabby cat however who stole John's heart. Pi predeceased John by a month. I know he was waiting for him. Above all, John was utterly devoted to his family. He looked after us all. His eyes shone with pride watching each and every one of us. We were his world. As he died, I walked with him along the liquid silver path the moon makes across the ocean, undulating and luminous against the sky's dark night. The three of us held his hands and we breathed the fresh saltiness of the sea, lifted our faces to be caressed by the crisp evening breeze. He reached the Star So full of love and light It overtook the horizon as we let him go. His grip was so strong as we let him go. One day, I will meet him there. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Adam Thomas and all the Doctors and staff at VGH ICU for their tenderness and compassion. Donations may be made in John's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre ( Wild ARC). A service will be held in the New Year. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019

