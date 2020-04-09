John Peter Ibbotson, husband, family man, sailor, accomplished traveler, and voracious reader, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 31. His wife by his side, an Irish song on her lips. Peter is survived by his wife, Margaret, son Craig (Suzanne), daughters Gail (Jess) and Linda (John), grandchildren, Rob (Winnie), Bryan (Brandi), Matt and Jenna (Jesse), and great-grandchildren Wyatt, Olivia, Jacob, Jada, and Walker. He is further survived by brother, Chuck, nieces, nephews, other cherished relatives and dear friends. The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the staff of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Island Health. Their kindness and compassion were sources of immeasurable comfort. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Health Care Foundation.
Peter's life will be celebrated when we are able to come together as friends and family to mark the passing of this extraordinary man.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 9, 2020