After a slow decline in health, "Jake" passed away at the Veteran Memorial Lodge at Broadmead, at the age of 96 years. Jake is survived by son Garry, daughter Debbie & granddaughter Kimberly. Sister Doreen, eldest son, Ralph and wife of 68 years, Doris preceded Jake.



Jake grew up in Winnipeg and left high school under-aged to join the Royal Canadian Navy. He had fond memories of being on a minesweeper through the Panama Canal. After leaving the Navy, Jake joined his father to work for the CNR where he became a Mason. Doris and Jake raised their 3 children in St. Vital, later retiring to Victoria to be near Doris's sister, Edith.



Jake lived a "Charmed Life" according to Doris, as she witnessed his "Luck of the Irish" bringing home trophies and door prizes from golf tourneys and curling bonspiels. His Luck continued at the Royal Canadian Legion where he'd win several of the meat draws on a Saturday afternoon. On our last trip at Christmas, he beat his record with 11 wins!



Jake enjoyed Doris's large family and could be seen gliding across the dance floor with Doris, sharing his love of music. Jake was a storyteller and had a colourful tale or two to tell.



There will be a Celebration of Life on March 1, at the Veteran Memorial Lodge at 1:30 pm



Jake and Doris's cremated ashes will be interned at the Hemingson grave site at the Manson Manitoba Cemetery in June 2019.



Rest In Peace Folks

Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 9, 2019

