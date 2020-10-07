With great sorrow and tender memories, we announce the peaceful passing of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John Richard Waterman, in his 100th year.



John was born in Tunbridge Wells, UK, to Edward & Gertrude (nee Butler). His father died when he was 5, leaving his mother to care for him and his sister, June. He went to boarding school at age 7 and then to Leeds Polytechnic to study engineering in 1937. In 1939, he joined the Territorial Army and transferred to the Royal Artillery in the fall. He said the army was easy after a British boarding school. In 1941 he went overseas to India and then to Iraq, where the highlight of his visit was spending his 21st birthday in Bagdad and having a bath! He fought in the battle of El Alamein, and in 1942 joined the Special Air Service (SAS) in Egypt, with parachute training in Lebanon and signals training in Cairo. In 1943, the Special Boat Squadron (SBS, a unit within the SAS) was formed under Lord Jellicoe, and John became his signals sergeant. He spent the rest of the war in the Middle East and the Aegean region having all sorts of adventures. On August 15 (VJ Day) he flew home from Italy in the glass nose of an RAF bomber to the green fields of England.



In 1946, John joined the British Foreign Office and went with the Control Commission to Germany, where he met the love of his life, Beryl Blackett (also in the Control Commission). They were married in September 1947 and were partners in love and life, living in Germany for 8 years and travelling through Europe in their little car, “Maybe”. They had two daughters in Germany (Susan and Michèle), a son (Anthony) after they returned to England in 1955, and another daughter (Jane) after they emigrated to Canada in 1957. John worked for NCR Corp. for 31 years, travelling all over North America, and retired in 1986. John & Beryl spent a month in Hawaii every year for 27 years, and also visited Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Russia.



Last month, John & Beryl celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. He was the last survivor of the WWII SBS, or as the current soldiers say, the last of the “old and the bold”. We will miss his sense of humour, the twinkle in his eye, and watching him enjoy his “wee droppie” every evening. His spirit will live on in our hearts and our memories forever.



We thank John’s nephew and his wife, Peter & Tina Dunkley, for all their care and support, particularly in the last days of John’s life, and the Community Carers who attended John and enabled him to spend his final years at home, especially Jhume and Reno. A private family service was held on Oct 2.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store