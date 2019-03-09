Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Richard Copp. View Sign

COPP, John Richard October 8, 1935 - February 21, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Richard Copp at the Royal Inland hospital in Kamloops with his loving wife Mary by his side as he made his way to Heaven on the wings of angels. My heart is broken as I have lost my very best friend and my true soulmate. The man that I love deeply. We all loved and will miss our father and grandfather, he touched many people throughout the years in many different ways. John was always a huge presence when he entered any room but he had the heart of the kindest man we will ever know. His greatest joy was his kids and grandchildren. He brought many people together as his network was vast through his construction legacies, his involvement in racecars at Western Speedway, motorcycle adventures with many dear friends, and business associates throughout Victoria, the Shuswap and Hawaii. He loved to travel and did so around the world whether it was on a cruise ship, motorhome, Cadillac, Rolls or on his Harley. He spent a great deal of time in Maui throughout the years, always loved playing tennis and golf. He could bring laughter into any room. He will be deeply missed. John leaves behind to mourn, his wife Mary, sons Brad (Katherine), Steve (Jennifer), Bruce (Anna) and daughter Robyn Byrne. Grandchildren Aubrey, Trevor, Molly, Jake and Shonagh. Also his nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. May you rest in peace my darling, our dad and our grandpa. You were always the best friend anybody could ever have. Missing you dearly. Until we meet again. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Schoening Funeral Service 250-374-1454







513 Seymour Street

Kamloops , BC V2C2G8

(250) 374-1454 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019

