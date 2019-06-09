COPP, John Richard John passed away on February 21, 2019 in Kamloops BC. We would like to honour and celebrate his life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 12-4 pm at Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Avenue Sidney, BC. A second celebration will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12-4 pm at 957 Garroway Road, Sorrento, BC. John loved to have friends over and would be so disappointed if he ran out of ingredients for his famous Caesars. If you are planning to join us for either celebration, to raise a glass to John, we kindly request that you RSVP to: [email protected] or Facebook: Bruce Copp Condolences may be made to www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 9 to June 23, 2019