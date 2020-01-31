Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert Allen (Jack) Churchward. View Sign Obituary

Born January 20, 1929 Lloydminster, SK



Deceased January 13, 2020 Victoria, BC



Jack was born on his parents farm near Lloydminster, SK, in the middle of a prairie winter, at the beginning of the Great Depression.This undoubtedly had a lot to do with his amazing work ethic and his boundless optimism.



Jack began his career in the oilpatch with Halliburton in 1945 at the age of 16. After many years with Halliburton and then Otis, Jack decided he needed to be his own boss, and started his own well testing company.



Norward Energy was to become one of the most well respected and successful Calgary based service companies with operations all over North America. The company was a testament to Jack's integrity.



He was always up to a challenge but the challenges were not always technical. Jack was a proud Canadian but the National Energy Program of the first Trudeau government put Norward in a precarious position. With Jack's will and tenacity the company survived and prospered.



After more than 50 years in the service business, Jack decided to sell his company to pursue other interests. These were to be the loves of his life, his partner Sylvia and his Canoe Cove 48, Whisper J.



Jack loved politics but was very concerned with the direction the current Trudeau government has been taking the country. Ottawa's treatment of the prairie provinces was always on his mind as he watched what was happening to his beloved oilpatch in Alberta.



Jack was proudly independent and of sound mind to the end, and "slept in his own pajamas, in his own bed!" Good for you Jack. He would discuss with passion any and all current events.



Jack was predeceased by his son Paul in 1977.



Jack is survived by Sylvia Taylor and her family in Victoria, his daughter Holly Mulloy (Al) in Calgary, his sister Pauline McGregor west of Cochrane, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be a celebration of life TBA.

