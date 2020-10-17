1/1
John Robert (Rob) Owen
April 30, 1948 - October 12, 2020
On October 12, 2020, Rob passed away peacefully in palliative care at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents John Selwyn Owen and Beryl Mary Sleight.

He is survived by his patient and loving wife Lynn (of 53-years), children Jody (John) and Keith (Holly), grandchildren Bree, Joel, and Sofie. Also survived by his sisters Lynda Porter and Virginia McGinnis, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rob was born in Vancouver and raised in Victoria. He was the third generation to operate the family business, Owen & Sons Cash Registers, later known as Owen Business Systems. He later stepped down when he sold to his partners in 2007. He never really "retired" as he was too busy seeking new opportunities & ventures, and craving the pursuit of "closing his next deal". He was a mentor to many, and was the beating heart that brought many otherwise unlikely friendships together.

Rob had an unwavering passion for life and adventure, living life to its very fullest at every moment - something many admired. He always made time for his family and friends and adored his three grandchildren. He was known most for initiating many biking, boating, fishing and cruising trips (too many to mention), which took him and his "entourage" to very unique and out of the way places. Rob would often travel off the beaten path, carving out his own way, and on many occasions would end up arriving at the final destination soaking wet, while the rest of the group enjoyed sunshine and rainbows along the way!

Rob enjoyed meeting new people and had many friends from all walks of life. He was gregarious and you always knew when he was in the room. The room will feel much emptier now, and Rob will be truly missed by his family & friends.

Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
