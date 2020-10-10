1/1
John ROBINSON
ROBINSON, John September 16, 1927 - October 7, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of John at the Priory in Victoria, BC. Predeceased by his loving wife Ruth in 2019. John was the proud father of Paul (Rosanna), and Susan (Dwight), and devoted Grandpa of Irene, Alexandra, and Lindsay. He will sadly be missed by his extended family and friends in Canada and England. We would like to thank Dr. Peter Neweduk and all of the staff and volunteers at the Priory for creating a loving and comfortable environment for John's last years. He will be remembered for his love of family, his dry British wit, and his dashing smile. We will miss him dearly. An opportunity to remember our Father will be held at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
