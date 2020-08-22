It is with great sadness that we announce the death of John Ignatius Rooney on August 16, 2020, at 66 years of age. After a brave four month fight against cancer, John found peace surrounded by family. He was born on July 18, 1954, in Nelson, BC, to John Rooney and Barbara Rooney (nee Stephenson). John’s family moved several times during his childhood before settling in Chemainus in 1967. John had fond memories of logging in his early twenties, and also warmly recalled living in Ocean Falls, BC. He also valued his time spent in Africa. For the last 25 years, John made his home in Victoria and specialized in insulation and demolition. John was a remarkably kind and selfless person and had a strong commitment to doing what was right. He spent many years engaged in social activism. As a skilled hobbyist mechanic, he was well known for doing low-cost or free car repairs for those in need. He loved to make pies and jam to give as gifts, with a special affinity for blackberries. He loved learning and knew an incredible amount about many topics including the natural world, forestry, mining, local history, astronomy, and mechanics. He was also an avid beekeeper. John is predeceased by his father, John, his sister, Janice, and his sister-in-law, Tereza. John is survived by his daughter Arynne McMurray (Jeff), his mother Barbara, and his siblings, Paul, Leslie, Patrick (Jewel), Katherine McCamy (Jack), Daniel, and Peter (Agnes). He is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends. We will be holding a funeral mass on August 28. Due to COVID-19, attendance is unfortunately limited. Please call John’s daughter at 250-415-2508 for more information if you would like to join us. We send our special thanks to BC Cancer, Cowichan Oncology, Dr. Brad Amson, and cousin Cathie Ann Montague for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fernwood Community Association – please contact office@thefca.ca for further details. In the words of one of John’s favourite characters, Winnie the Pooh: “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”



