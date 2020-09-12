BERNARD (born WOODROFFE), John S. F. 11/11/40 - 31/08/20 John was a man of many talents and interests. A presence in a room, charismatic and determined, he was always ready to share a laugh or his opinions. John was an accomplished diver, artist, accordionist, builder of his 45 ft. sailboat Tracker and trainer of beloved Border Collies. Owner/director of the former Advance School of Hair Design & Esthetics. Much loved by wife Peggy Bain Bernard. He also leaves daughter Erin (Gesper) Debouquet, son Devin (Clare Pepper), granddaughters Hazel and Darragh, sisters Barbara Bernard and Kathy Claxton. A private family gathering will be held. Donations may be made to Alzheimer Society. Condolences at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com