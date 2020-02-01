Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN S. (JACK) ROBERTSON. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many, Jack Robertson. Jack passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice on Sunday, January 26, 2020.



Jack is survived by his loving wife Janet (née Joseph), sons Ian (Kathleen) and Craig (Lori), sister Kay (Evan) Blake, sisters-in-law Jocelyn (Rob) Howat and Robi (Dalton) Hagell and brother-in-law Jamie (Heidi) Joseph. Nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends also survive him.



He was predeceased by his parents John “Jock” and Jean Robertson, in-laws Bill and Beth Joseph, and brother-in-law John “Jack” Joseph.



Jack was born in Dundee, Scotland and in 1965, immigrated to Victoria with his parents and sister. Jack embraced life in Canada and soon became a proud Canadian citizen.



He worked 34 years for the BC Govt and 11 years for Underwriters Laboratories of Canada and he enjoyed every day of his long career.



Jack and Janet loved to travel and enjoyed many adventures abroad. Over the last year of illness, Jack’s favourite pastime was visits and stories with family and friends, a Tim’s latté and a “sticky bun”.



Jack was devoted to his family and was a loyal and true friend. We will all miss his love, courage, wit, laugh, thoughtfulness, smile and kindness. Jan will sorely miss her partner.



The Robertson clan wish to thank Drs MacMillan, Virmani, Partlow, Holland, Metcalfe, MacPherson, Parimi, McKeen and Saiger, Victoria Hospice and all nursing personnel involved throughout Jack’s care. We would especially like to thank the community care nurses that worked diligently every day, allowing Jack to remain at home with us until recently entering Hospice. Lastly, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to our friends and neighbours who visited, phoned, baked, cooked, shovelled snow and showed their concern in so many caring ways.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Jack at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Rd., Victoria, BC on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 pm.



Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing to make a donation, please consider Victoria Hospice or the BC Cancer Agency.

