SALVADOR, John December 17, 1924 - October 30, 2020 Poppa/Dad/John, the heart of our family has left us. Born on December 17th, 1924 in Coleman, Alberta and passed away in Sidney B.C. Predeceased by wife Betty in 2011, brothers Elidio and Oliver, sister Enis and his son-in-law and fishing buddy, Harley Rea . Survived by children Jan, Laurie (Wayne Braid) and Jon (Karen), grandchildren, Nick, Morgan, Emily and Carey and the greats Eli, Dax, Cal, Natalie and Levi, as well as by many nieces and nephews. John moved to Creston, BC with his parents John and Marguerite in the 1930's. He was always involved in community projects and in Creston he was an avid curler. He and brother Elidio ran Universal Motors until it closed. John then turned his attention to a career in insurance and real estate. In 1966 he decided to spread his wings and moved the family first to Campbell River and then to Coquitlam where he became a Notary Public. In 1968 on a visit to Sidney, he fell in love with the town and the family was on the move again. Sidney was his place; he immersed himself in the community; President of the Rotary Club; receiving the Paul Harris award, Probus, involved in the development of Wakefield Manor and Mary Winspear Complex, and the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. John was a successful Notary Public in Sidney until 1986 when he turned over the reins to his star assistant Susan Davis and daughter Laurie. It was about this time that he sold his real estate firm to Michelle Holmes on terms that would ensure her success. When John was 92, he and his scooter were run over by a cement truck. When they pulled him from the wreckage, he brushed himself off and told everyone to go home because he was fine! He intended to walk home with a fractured pelvis. It would take more than a cement truck to put out his fire! He recovered and went on to buy himself another red scooter. Lover of all things Italian, winemaker, Seahawks fan, fisherman, gardener (specializing in tomatoes), and the best Dad and Poppa we could ever ask for. His starring role was Poppa; he loved his grandkids. We will miss that wonderful infectious laugh and that little twinkle in his eye that meant he was up to something. Our heartfelt thanks to the caregivers from Bayshore Health, particularly Lucy Stevens, and the staff at Sidney All Care who became his family during Covid. We cannot say enough about the excellent quality of care and love John received in your hands. We hope to hold a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2021 so save your stories!! Should you wish, donations in John's name can be made to Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation (sphf.ca
) or a charity of your choice.