HENSON, John Samuel I am very sad to announce the passing of my beloved husband, John Samuel Henson, on Thursday March 26, 2020 at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay B.C. John was born in Victoria B.C. on December 12,1939 to parents Sam and Isobel Henson. John was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Roxanne, on July 14, 1988 at the age of 17 years. He was also predeceased by his sister, Carol, in 2006. John is survived by his wife of 58 years Nancy Doreen Henson (nee Pollock), his son Wayne (Debbie) Jeff, Megan Samantha and Kelsey and their mother Christine, his daughter Colleen (Earl) Flegg Tanya, Graham, and Sophie, daughter Suzie (Ron) Cruickshank and Travis and two great-grandchildren Matilda and Nash, sister Juanita Mason, brothers Rick, Rod and Fred and many other relatives and friends. John married Doreen on October 7, 1961 in Victoria B.C. and they lived in Victoria and Nanaimo before moving to Courtenay in 1969 where they raised four children and many animals on a hobby farm. They had a great life there. John was a very talented bricklayer and as John Henson Masonry he employed many in the valley. In 1985 John moved the family to Richmond BC where he was employed during the Expo '86 building boom. In 1989 John suffered a traumatic head injury on a work site. After his recovery, he moved back to Courtenay and he resumed doing small jobs and built two lovely homes for his family. Throughout his life, John had many interests including Volunteer Fireman in Wellington BC, riding with the Colwood Trail Riders in Victoria BC to team roping at Norwood in Courtenay BC, family ski trips, hunting, fishing, camping at Eagles Cove and travelling from the Yukon to the South Pacific and, with his Hensons Hog Hopper, did many pig roasts. John was a loving and generous family man with a great sense of humour and an infectious laugh. We miss you, Babe. You will live in our hearts forever. I want to thank Dr. Crowe and the wonderful staff at Glacier View Lodge for their loving care and support over the years, not just for John but the whole family. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. JOHN, NOW YOU CAN DOUBLE WITH ROXANNE ON FRIEND AND RIDE FREE.







