DAMGAARD, John Scharbau John Scharbau Damgaard, 87, passed away on March 25, 2020 at his home in North Saanich, BC. John was born in St. Thomas, Ontario to Niels and Nana Damgaard on November 14, 1932. After losing both his mother and his brother Ernie at a young age, he and his father relocated to Victoria, BC for a fresh start. He married Elizabeth Jean (Betty) Boulton on June 30, 1955 in Victoria, BC. John will be remembered by his family and his numerous friends as a gregarious, bold, larger-than-Iife man who never accepted the norm and always looked for the next great adventure, often with a beloved Labrador Retriever by his side. He shared his love of the sea with his family, taking them sailing from the San Juan Islands to Alaska and everywhere in between and affording them countless outstanding experiences. After their children grew up and moved away, John and Betty travelled the world, including trips in their customized Volkswagen van across the US, Mexico, Central America, South America, New Zealand and Australia. John had the ability to make new friends easily wherever he went. He was a true character and unique in every sense. The last eight years of his life were a difficult struggle due to failing health. John had a gift for business and left a positive legacy: his service station in Cadboro Bay, newspaper The Victorian, tasteful land development projects that enhanced the neighbourhoods of Cadboro Bay, Oak Bay and beyond, and various other business ventures. John was predeceased by his mother, father and brother, his stepmother Elizabeth Damgaard and her sister Kathleen Graham and is survived by his loving wife Betty, son Niels (Shelley), granddaughter Stephanie (Simon Ennis), grandson Mark, son Mike and daughter Kathy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.





