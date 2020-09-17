BRAITHWAITE, John Stanley John died peacefully on September 11, 2020 in Extended Care at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, where he had been in the excellent care of the nursing staff in Unit 1. He was born on March 10, 1942 in Duncan, British Columbia. John is survived by his best friend and loving wife Wendy; their children Philip, and Gillian (Wesley); his brother George (Judith); and many other family members. John moved to the peninsula in 1944, where he would wind up spending the rest of his life. John delivered oil for C.J. McDowell, before beginning work for Russell Kerr Fuels. This is when he and Wendy met, and he began dating the boss' daughter. Wendy and John were married on July 28, 1979, surrounded by their friends and family. In 1986, John, Wendy, and Philip moved from Sidney to North Saanich, where John began his career with the District of North Saanich, and the family of 3 welcomed Gillian into the world. John was an active member of his community, volunteering with the Sidney Fire Department, and was a founding member of the North Saanich Fire Department. After retiring in 2002, John volunteered as a member of the District Parks Council; was a driver and companion for Resthaven Lodge; and helped out at St. John's United Church with the yardwork and pie-bees (though we suspect he was just in it for the slice of pie at the end). John was a kind, gentle man; proud of his children, and loved his family very much. John was welcoming and made people feel at ease with the warmth in his eyes, his positive nature and love of laughter. We would like to give special thanks to Robert Lunn for his incredible dedication to his friendship with John. Rob spent countless evenings with John, visiting him in the hospital, attending Sunday night dinners, and then coming for weekly window visits for the remainder of John's journey. John will be deeply missed, though we feel comforted in knowing that his light shines through all those who knew him. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.