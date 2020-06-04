STEEVES, John April 3, 1935 - April 26, 2020 John was born at Christopher Lake, Saskatchewan to parents Lilian and Elias Paul Steeves. He was predeceased by sister, Charmian, and twin brother Paul. He is survived by his beloved wife Lois, daughters, Nicole (Adrian) and Michelle (Cory) and granddaughter, Parker. Also his stepchildren, Cheryl (Mark) and Michael (Wendy), and their families whom he loved as his own. His family moved to Victoria when John was a young child. John worked at the age of twelve at the Empress Hotel as a page boy and later as a bellhop, earning wages to help support his future university education. This is where he discovered his love of classical music which had a huge influence on his life. He was a soprano in the youth choir of Christ Church Cathedral and later in life, his powerful, resonant voice was welcomed into the Vancouver Operatic Society. He was a longtime Member of the Victoria Choral Society where he met his beloved wife, Lois. John earned a degree in electrical engineering from U.B.C. He had a long career with BC Tel /Telus first in radio engineering and later as a manager in power engineering. John moved to Prospect Lake in the 60's where he and Lois raised their family and soon got involved in the community. John's immense pride in his family and his commitment to community was clear to all who knew him. We lost John over an extended period of time due to Alzheimers. We will always remember him as his old self, a ray of sunshine, with warmth, a huge interest in others and a ready smile. Our family, with immense gratitude, thank the staff and wonderful caregivers of Broadmead Lodge for their loving and professional care.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store