John Thomson

THOMSON, John 1947 - 2020 Leaves behind siblings Susan and Jim, niece Laura, nephew Joshua and special friends Rae-Ann and Sue. John was a kind and gentle person who loved books and was a keen volunteer in the community, twice winning the CFAX Citizenship Award. Our thanks to MacCauley Lodge and the Styles Street Residence for their years of loving care. A Funeral Mass was held, ashes to be interred. Rest in peace beloved brother.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
