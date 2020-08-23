John Thomson

THOMSON, John 1947 - 2020 Leaves behind siblings Susan and Jim, niece Laura, nephew Joshua and special friends Rae-Ann and Sue. John was a kind and gentle person who loved books and was a keen volunteer in the community, twice winning the CFAX Citizenship Award. Our thanks to MacCauley Lodge and the Styles Street Residence for their years of loving care. A Funeral Mass was held, ashes to be interred. Rest in peace beloved brother.







