With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of John Van Schaik, July 23rd at age 74 after a brief, brave battle with AML. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susan, their children, Karen (Brent) and Lisa (Rod) and his loving grandchildren, Alex, Kristin, Ryan and Curtis. We would like to thank everyone who reached out with love and prayers during this difficult time. John retired after 35 years with the BC Ferries as Captain and was also a dedicated Mason, Shriner with the clown unit and a member of the Elks, Victoria lodge #2. His passion was travelling with family and friends in his 40 ft bus he personally converted to an outstanding RV. Celebration to be held on Sept. 29th, 2pm at Mt. Newton Masonic Hall, 8105 Derrinberg Rd. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Shiners Hospitals for Children.
Published in The Times Colonist from July 27 to July 28, 2019