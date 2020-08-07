1/1
John Visscher
January 14, 1944 - August 01, 2020
VISSCHER, John (Jan) It is with very heavy and sad hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing away of dearly loved John on August 1, 2020. Born in, Genemuidan, Netherlands on Jan 14, 1944.

John is survived by his 4 children, 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his 4 siblings. He was married to his wife Cathy, (predeceased in 2018) for fifty years. John was a committed husband and father who loved to give back to his neighbours and community.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
