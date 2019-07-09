On July 4, 2019, a truly remarkable man passed away suddenly. A loving and well-loved family man, his is mourned by his wife and best friend, Lorraine, his 5 children and their spouses - John (Mary), Kevin (Kelly), Michael (Tracy), Janis (Larry Bissonnette) and Joan (Mark Paul). John was so proud of his 11 grandchildren and their spouses and his 8 great-grandchildren. As an only child, John was amazed by his ever-growing family.
A graduate of UBC (class of 1956), he began his career in Corrections in B.C. where he became Warden of the Haney Correctional Institute for 9 years before becoming Correctional Planner in the newly formed Solicitor-General's Department in Ottawa, later appointed as Deputy Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada. He retired in 1985 to continue to work as a consultant in the field and a lifelong volunteer in service of promoting a humane criminal justice system.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate in his memory to the Gabriola Health Care Foundation (https://www.ghcf.ca/), the John Howard Society of Victoria or to the charity of your choice.
A celebration of life is to be held at the First Memorial Society 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria B.C on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 9, 2019