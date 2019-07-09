Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Braithwaite. View Sign Obituary

On July 4, 2019, a truly remarkable man passed away suddenly. A loving and well-loved family man, his is mourned by his wife and best friend, Lorraine, his 5 children and their spouses - John (Mary), Kevin (Kelly), Michael (Tracy), Janis (Larry Bissonnette) and Joan (Mark Paul). John was so proud of his 11 grandchildren and their spouses and his 8 great-grandchildren. As an only child, John was amazed by his ever-growing family.



A graduate of UBC (class of 1956), he began his career in Corrections in B.C. where he became Warden of the Haney Correctional Institute for 9 years before becoming Correctional Planner in the newly formed Solicitor-General's Department in Ottawa, later appointed as Deputy Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada. He retired in 1985 to continue to work as a consultant in the field and a lifelong volunteer in service of promoting a humane criminal justice system.



In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate in his memory to the Gabriola Health Care Foundation (



A celebration of life is to be held at the First Memorial Society 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria B.C on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

On July 4, 2019, a truly remarkable man passed away suddenly. A loving and well-loved family man, his is mourned by his wife and best friend, Lorraine, his 5 children and their spouses - John (Mary), Kevin (Kelly), Michael (Tracy), Janis (Larry Bissonnette) and Joan (Mark Paul). John was so proud of his 11 grandchildren and their spouses and his 8 great-grandchildren. As an only child, John was amazed by his ever-growing family.A graduate of UBC (class of 1956), he began his career in Corrections in B.C. where he became Warden of the Haney Correctional Institute for 9 years before becoming Correctional Planner in the newly formed Solicitor-General's Department in Ottawa, later appointed as Deputy Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada. He retired in 1985 to continue to work as a consultant in the field and a lifelong volunteer in service of promoting a humane criminal justice system.In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate in his memory to the Gabriola Health Care Foundation ( https://www.ghcf.ca/ ), the John Howard Society of Victoria or to the charity of your choice.A celebration of life is to be held at the First Memorial Society 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria B.C on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Published in The Times Colonist on July 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close