WARD, John January 6, 1942 - June 28, 2019 Predeceased by daughter Michelle (2014), beloved husband of Dianne, loving father of David (Sarah), loving Grandpa/Poppa to Aaliyah, Shaylah, Livvy and Brodie. Remembered by brother Graham (Robbie), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, coworkers and the Aviation Industry. Respecting John's wishes there will be no service. If so desired donations may be made to the B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation. Dianne and Dave would like to express our heartfelt thanks to a11 the staff of CCU, 3 South, CVU and 3 North West for their extraordinary and empathetic care of John. Rest well my 1ove.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 5 to July 6, 2019