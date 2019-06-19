WATSON, John (Jack) April 24, 1928 - June 9, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jack. Husband, Dad, Father-in-law and Grampa. Family meant everything to him, especially Frankie who put a smile on his face when she entered the room. Dad was kind and hardworking. If someone needed help with something, Dad was your man. Mom loaned him out regularly. Dad took pleasure and pride in any tasks he did. He was the best leaf raker and sweeper by far. Dad was drawn to the ocean, people and laughter. We will cherish our memories of the love and laughter we shared. Seka, Deb, Grant, Cam and Frankie
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 19 to June 20, 2019