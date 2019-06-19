Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Watson. View Sign Obituary

WATSON, John (Jack) April 24, 1928 - June 9, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jack. Husband, Dad, Father-in-law and Grampa. Family meant everything to him, especially Frankie who put a smile on his face when she entered the room. Dad was kind and hardworking. If someone needed help with something, Dad was your man. Mom loaned him out regularly. Dad took pleasure and pride in any tasks he did. He was the best leaf raker and sweeper by far. Dad was drawn to the ocean, people and laughter. We will cherish our memories of the love and laughter we shared. Seka, Deb, Grant, Cam and Frankie







WATSON, John (Jack) April 24, 1928 - June 9, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jack. Husband, Dad, Father-in-law and Grampa. Family meant everything to him, especially Frankie who put a smile on his face when she entered the room. Dad was kind and hardworking. If someone needed help with something, Dad was your man. Mom loaned him out regularly. Dad took pleasure and pride in any tasks he did. He was the best leaf raker and sweeper by far. Dad was drawn to the ocean, people and laughter. We will cherish our memories of the love and laughter we shared. Seka, Deb, Grant, Cam and Frankie Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 19 to June 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close