Service Information H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre 5285 Polkey Road Duncan , BC V9L 6W3 (250)-701-0001 Obituary

KELLY, John Wilfred April 19, 1934 - April 22, 2019 It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of John Kelly; a beloved husband, father and grandfather. John passed away at the Cowichan District Hospital with his wife, son and daughter by his side. Jack, as he was called in early days, was born and raised in Merritton, Ontario and became a Red Seal Electrician working for Alliance Paper. He moved his family to Duncan, BC in 1964 where he worked, retired and lived his many years in this beautiful community. John's life will be remembered by his loving wife of over 60 years, Patricia Kelly. John was a proud father and even prouder grandfather! He will be missed by his son Doug Kelly, partner Deana Brown, and their daughter Zoë Kelly. By his daughter Sharon and husband Michael Moss and their family: Kyle Moss & fiancé Rachel Edey, Katie & Luke Kenyon, Neil & Emily Moss, and Bruce & Nicole Moss. John was predeceased by his parents and cherished brother Alex, and is survived by his sister Muriel and her husband Harry Nickerson; as well as sister-in-law Maxine Kelly, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 13 at 2:00 pm at the Wallace Burial Centre, 5285 Polkey Road, Duncan. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Cowichan Hospice, 3122 Gibbins Rd, Duncan, BC V9L 1G2. In honour of his life please consider toasting John with a sip of fine single malt scotch and remember to eat dessert first - preferably a piece of lemon meringue pie. To offer condolences please visit





