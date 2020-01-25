Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William (aka Spike) BARKER. View Sign Obituary

The world has lost a larger than life character. John grew up in Oak Bay and has always called Victoria home. He ran his own plumbing business for many years - Spike's Plumbing. John leaves behind more friends and acquaintances than we could ever count. Uncle John loved his four nephews more than words can express: Darryl Downey (Tasha and their kids, Silas and Rowan) Blair Gohlke, Kyle and Ethan Gorenko. John leaves behind siblings, Robert Barker (Linda and their children Kayla and Brandon Leslie); Debbie Redlick (Mike and his girls, Elysiann and Maya) and Diana Gorenko. John was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Gillian Barker and brother-in-law, Tim Gorenko.



A Celebration of life will be held on April 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Langford Legion.

