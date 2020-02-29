WELLS, John William MacKay June 8, 1942 - February 24, 2020 John Wells was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and died peacefully at home in Victoria, BC after a five-year battle with metastatic colon cancer. It was a very long and hard-fought journey, including many surgeries and setbacks. John remained optimistic and courageous through it all, with Linda, his loving wife of 42 years by his side. John is survived by his dear sister Sharon Margaret of Victoria; much loved son Douglas and his wife Sarah of Langley, BC and their three children - Benny, Gabe and Margaret; daughter Shona, granddaughter Danielle and grandson Riley. He was predeceased by his brother Dennis in 2000. He also leaves his extended "Pedrick" family, including brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews - all of whom were very precious to him. John was the kind of guy who made friends everywhere his life took him, and he cherished them always. John (JDUB) lived life large, authentically and with a generous spirit. He enjoyed a passion for all things aviation, with a particular fondness for vintage aircraft. He loved the game of golf as well as the people he played with, and was a proud member of the Gorge Vale Golf Club for many years. Despite an honest handicap, he achieved a rare "hole in one" not once - but twice. John always played hard, loved fiercely and will be missed dearly. He built a successful and highly acclaimed career spanning over 50 years in the construction and commercial roofing business. John was recognized throughout the industry for his consulting expertise and commitment to excellence, was a trusted professional and a valued mentor. He was proud that his career produced many life-long friends and lasting memories along the way. John & Linda would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers who supported their journey, especially those with the Cancer Centre of Vancouver Island. They also extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Victoria Hospice over the past several weeks, especially the compassionate and incredible assistance of the palliative home care team. At John's request, there will be no service. Those who wish to do so may make a donation in his honour to either the BC Cancer Foundation or Victoria Hospice. Donation and condolences may be made at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020