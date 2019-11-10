WISHART, John William December 4, 1923 - November 3, 2019 John William Wishart, descendant of the Wisharts of Orkney. John died peacefully at home in Victoria with family close by. John was a quiet, steady, dependable rock of the family. He was a gracious, thoughtful husband, father and grandfather and a good friend with a quiet, sly sense of humour especially with his animated facial expressions. John had a long and interesting career as an exploration geologist mostly with Imperial Oil beginning with exploration in northern Alberta and the NWT, staying in tents with a backpack and a geologist's hammer in the 1950s. He was also active in the Esso annuitant's association. John was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Beatrice Wishart (nee Cade). They loved to travel the world together. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom lit up his life. John lived well to the day he died by always knowing what he wanted from his life and by taking everything in stride. There will be no funeral service. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Condolences may be left at www.sandsvictoria.ca. We would love to hear from you.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019