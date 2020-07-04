Born in Woodstock, Ontario, Willard passed away suddenly in the USA on March 14, 2020 with his wife Suzanne of 44 years at his side. Willard served in the Canadian Armed Forces, Provost Corp from 1956-1960 in Canada and Continental Europe. He joined the RCMP in 1961 serving in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia. He was a member of CSIS from 1984-1986, then continued a very successful career in the RCMP until his retirement in BC as Chief Superintendent in 1996. Willard was greatly respected and admired for his strong ethical values and personal integrity. Willard and Suzanne valued their time together both at home and travelling the world. He enjoyed contact with family, longtime friends, neighbours and the community and was always available to lend a helping hand when needed. Willard and Suzanne lived at Arbutus Ridge, then in Oak Bay Victoria, on Vancouver Island to present day. In accordance with his wishes no public service will be held.



