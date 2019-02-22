Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Young. View Sign

YOUNG, John It is with great sadness we share the news that John Young died on February 13th, 2019. John was born in 1934 in Indian Head, Saskatchewan. His parents owned RD Young Building Supplies. He had two sisters, Edna (predeceased) and Doreen. The family business was sold in 1950 and the family moved to Victoria. John had a long career in sales where he provided building supplies to countless homes in the city. John married Nelleke in 1957 and they had three children, Brian (predeceased), Dianne and Susan, and also four grandchildren, Eric, Bradley, Melissa and Brent. In 1991, John married Marilyn with whom he shared 28 wonderful years and two more grandchildren, Taylor and Willow. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in the church. He loved talking to people, was a curious person and he always had room for dessert. John was loved and he will be missed. The family would like to thank John's long time doctors Dr. Pengilly and Dr. Yvorchuck, his current doctors, Dr. Dejaram and Dr. Denott and the nursing staff at Royal Jubilee. The way all of you tried so very hard to keep him here meant the world to us. Mass will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Parish, 753 Burnside Road West, Victoria. Donations, if so desired, may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at







YOUNG, John It is with great sadness we share the news that John Young died on February 13th, 2019. John was born in 1934 in Indian Head, Saskatchewan. His parents owned RD Young Building Supplies. He had two sisters, Edna (predeceased) and Doreen. The family business was sold in 1950 and the family moved to Victoria. John had a long career in sales where he provided building supplies to countless homes in the city. John married Nelleke in 1957 and they had three children, Brian (predeceased), Dianne and Susan, and also four grandchildren, Eric, Bradley, Melissa and Brent. In 1991, John married Marilyn with whom he shared 28 wonderful years and two more grandchildren, Taylor and Willow. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in the church. He loved talking to people, was a curious person and he always had room for dessert. John was loved and he will be missed. The family would like to thank John's long time doctors Dr. Pengilly and Dr. Yvorchuck, his current doctors, Dr. Dejaram and Dr. Denott and the nursing staff at Royal Jubilee. The way all of you tried so very hard to keep him here meant the world to us. Mass will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Parish, 753 Burnside Road West, Victoria. Donations, if so desired, may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close