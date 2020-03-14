Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John (Johannes) ZOETEMELK. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

With sorrow in our hearts, we say goodbye to our husband, dad, opa. John was adventurous, strong-minded, and mischievous. He grew up in Wassenaar, the Netherlands, and immigrated to Canada in the early 50s with the proverbial $10 in his pocket. He worked on farms and in landscaping. In his early years Dad was an accomplished athlete - running marathons, cycling, and speedskating. He loved beautiful gardens, fishing, as well as puttering at his lake lots. John was a successful entrepreneur with Forest Garden Landscaping in Toronto, a motel in Hope when the family moved to BC, and in Victoria with Creative (and Sims) Landscaping and then Millstream Nurseries and Garden Centre. In later years, John embraced retirement through road trips and other simple pleasures like a vanilla slice from the Dutch Bakery. We are thankful he died peacefully with his loved ones gathered to see him through his last phase of life.



John was predeceased by his first wife, Riet (Rita), and their daughter Jose Cameron. He will be missed by his wife Diane (Dirkje) and her family and his and Rita’s daughters and their families: Annette & Peter Milbradt and their children – Sonia, Elise, Steven, Don Cameron and his and Jose’s children – Jennifer, Michael, Melissa, Sue & Gary Lindner, and Joyce & Brian Woodske and their son Justin. He also leaves 6 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his beloved sister Agnes in Ontario and relatives & friends. John’s daughters will hold a Celebration of his Life at a later date.



Rest in peace. We will treasure our memories of you John / Dad / Opa.

Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020

