1/1
Johnette Manhas
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANHAS, Johnette January 7, 1939 - October 20, 2020 Our beloved mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She is now at peace and has gone to join her husband Frank. Johnette lived at Cairnsmore for the past three years where she loved to help other residents and tease the staff - the staff were all so good to her. Her dresser drawer was always full of chocolate bars that she won at Bingo and she loved giving them to the staff. Johnette leaves behind her sons Frank (Cindy), Paul and Steven; her grandchildren Jennifer (Chris), Amy (Keven), Melisa, Chelsy, Randy, Marcus (Katie) and Courtney; and her great-grandchildren Evangeline, Charlie and Elias. She also leaves behind her beloved brother Peter (Maureen) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the staff at Cairnsmore for all the love and care you showed Johnette, you made her feel very special and she was happy there thanks to all of you. Johnette we all love you and will miss you very much. No service by request. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan
375 Brae Road
Duncan, BC V9L3T9
2507482134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved