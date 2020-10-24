Johnette Manhas

MANHAS, Johnette January 7, 1939 - October 20, 2020 Our beloved mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She is now at peace and has gone to join her husband Frank. Johnette lived at Cairnsmore for the past three years where she loved to help other residents and tease the staff - the staff were all so good to her. Her dresser drawer was always full of chocolate bars that she won at Bingo and she loved giving them to the staff. Johnette leaves behind her sons Frank (Cindy), Paul and Steven; her grandchildren Jennifer (Chris), Amy (Keven), Melisa, Chelsy, Randy, Marcus (Katie) and Courtney; and her great-grandchildren Evangeline, Charlie and Elias. She also leaves behind her beloved brother Peter (Maureen) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the staff at Cairnsmore for all the love and care you showed Johnette, you made her feel very special and she was happy there thanks to all of you. Johnette we all love you and will miss you very much. No service by request. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com