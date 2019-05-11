Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Pack Chung Joe. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

JOE, Jon Pack Chung Born February 1st, 1922 in Victoria, B.C. and passed away peacefully at the Lodge at Broadmead on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, three months after celebrating his 97th birthday. Predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Verna, and son-in-law Doug, he is survived by his son Calvin (Linda) and daughters, Vanessa, Sabrina (Al), and Charlayne (Phil). He was loved and known as Guhn Guhn to his grandchildren Blaine (Mary), Darrin, Kevyn and Melissa (Tyler) and "Tai Guhn" to great grandchildren Iain and Claire. Born into a large family of 8 children, he is also survived by brother Tom (Betty), sister-in-law May and was known as "Uncle Jon" to many-- whether related or not. He attended North Ward, Central Junior High and Vic High School. Jon was a veteran, one of the early members of the Victoria Chinatown Lions Club, a member of the Chinese Freemasons Society, Dart Coon Club and Yue Shan Society. He was past president of the Yue Shan Society, Chong How Society, Dart Coon Club of Canada and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and was regarded as a long-time member of our Chinese community---the oldest in Canada. After the war, Jon went to work at his father's shoe repair shop on Government Street and in the evenings worked at Don Mee Restaurant as bartender and as a manager for many years. He met the love of his life, Verna, when they were in their late teens while learning kung fu and the lion dance and learned to perform in Chinese plays and to sing Chinese opera which led to performing for many fundraisers in the community. After the war, Jon and Verna married in 1946. After retirement, he used his new found time for playing even more golf, as he was a member of the Gorge Vale Golf Club for 35 years, travelling with our mom, playing Mah Jong, working in their garden, cooking wonderful meals for the family and looking after their grandchildren. When he could no longer drive or play golf, he enjoyed watching golf on television and became a big fan of hockey….and the Canucks (if they were winning)! In his final months, he commented many times that he had lived a good life and that it was time to join our mom. The family would like to thank all his good friends through the years, family members who came to visit him often (especially cousin Elayne Eng who had breakfast with him every Wednesday), the staff at The Lodge at Broadmead and the Angels of RJ Angels Care who helped look after him since early last year. Dad will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by a multitude of family and friends for his smile, sense of humour, his knowledge of Chinese Victoria history and love for his family. A Celebration of Jon's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, B.C., on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park. Donations can be made to the Chinatown Care Centre, The Lodge at Broadmead or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019

