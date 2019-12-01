Jon Ronald OLSON (January 15, 1936 - November 21, 2019)
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jon Ronald Olson.

Ron passed away November 21, 2019 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital peacefully

and surrounded by family. Ron will be missed for his entrepreneurial spirit

and his story-telling. Ron is survived by his wife of 65 years Carroll, their three children Chris (Holly), Jon (Jennifer) and Patti (Dennis), 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.

Heartfelt thanks to the palliative care staff at SPH
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 1, 2019
