LOUSIER, Jonathan "Dean" June 23, 1953 - October 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Dean passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Dean was an avid gardener, golfer and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He leaves behind his beloved son Jonathan Daen; siblings Joanne (Morris), Randy (Lorraine), and Kevin (Lori); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. No service by request. Donations can be made to the BC Cancer Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019