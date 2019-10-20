Jonathan "Dean" Lousier

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan "Dean" Lousier.
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC
V9B 2W4
(250)-478-3821
Obituary

LOUSIER, Jonathan "Dean" June 23, 1953 - October 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Dean passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Dean was an avid gardener, golfer and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He leaves behind his beloved son Jonathan Daen; siblings Joanne (Morris), Randy (Lorraine), and Kevin (Lori); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. No service by request. Donations can be made to the BC Cancer Society.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.