VASSEUR, Jonathon Cuneo August 7, 1939 - July 22, 2019 In the early morning of July 22nd Jonathon left this Earth to begin a new adventure. He leaves to mourn, Linda; his wife of 56 years, and his three children, Melissa, Randi Maria and John Paul Vasseur, two grandson, Blue Forest and wife Bonnie, Joshua Vasseur and his partner Rachel Chan, and four great, grandchildren, Holly, Madeleine, Dezmond and Kingston. They will miss him terribly at family events and holidays, his wild sense of humour and his love and support of his family. John was born in Sudbury, Ontario and was the eldest son of John and Myrtle Vasseur and brother of Diane and Paul. He joined the military and was sent to Calgary with the Queens Own Rifles of Canada. Before he retired, John saw two tours of Germany, four tours of Cyprus and was stationed in Calgary, Winnipeg, Wainwright, Edmonton and Victoria. He served with the QOROC, Airborne Regiment and PPCLI. The military was the backdrop of a true athlete as John excelled in every sport he participated. He was a champion paddler, played hockey, football, curling, skiing, scuba diving, mountain climbing and repelling, golf and fishing. Upon his retirement from the military John worked at the dockyards and enjoyed many friendships there. John owned many boats and motorhomes and enjoyed camping with his family. He also enjoyed the Stapleton Family Reunions, which are held every two years. His favourite author was Louis L'Amour and his favourite movie was, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. The family would like to thank Dr. Chkipov, The Seniors Heath Program at the Memorial Pavilion and all the staff on the fifth floor at Victoria General Hospital. Your caring and support through John's illness is greatly appreciated. The family will hold an Open House Memorial at their home on 787 Court Place in Saanich on August 7th on what would be John's 80th birthday from 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the Langford Legion in memory of Jonathon Vasseur.





