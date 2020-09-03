1/1
Jordan Coe
1994 - 2020
COE, Jordan Taylor April 13, 1994 - August 19, 2020 Our beautiful child has left this earth on August 19, 2020. No words can describe how much we loved our Jordan. Everyone he met he left that person so touched by his presence. Mom always told him he was an angel with wings. So kind and giving. Every time we saw him he was giving to people. We will always hold you very close in our hearts Jordan and will love you to eternity. Our bond with you will always be incredibly strong and never broken. Rest in Peace my love. Love Mom & Dad. Celebration of Life September 6/20 @ 2:00pm for family and invited friends.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
