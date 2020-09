JASPER, Jordon (Jerry) M. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerry. Survived by his wife Dale, 3 daughters, Lisa (Len), Linda, Angela; 2 stepchildren Wade (Corrina), Blanche (Tony); 14 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.