Josef Rol
1935 - 2020
ROL, Josef March 28, 1935 - April 27, 2020 Born in Teplice, Czech Republic on March 28th, 1935 and passed away unexpectedly at home April 27th, 2020, Josef leaves behind his son Jiri, daughter-in-law Angie and granddaughter Nicki Thormoe; his sister and brother-in-law, Jirina and Karl Krejci and their extended family; brother-in-law Evzen who resides in the Czech Republic. Predeceased by his wife Jirina Rol and parents Ludmila and Frantisek Rol. His love for his family was a guiding light. Angie's parents and extended family will miss him at all the get-togethers. He worked as a bricklayer and in 1969 moved his family to Australia, then to Canada in 1973 for a better life. He travelled the world, loved nature, taking pictures, camping and attending Potlaches with friends from around the world. His nickname was 'Topic' because he kept the fire going at the Potlach. He was loved by many, and will be missed by all that knew him. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
