Born August 6, 1937 in Victoria B.C., and passed away in Victoria on October 23, 2020 .Joe was predeceased by his first wife Sharon (Teri).



He leaves behind his children Kelly (Steve), Wendy (Bob) and Ted (Krista). He will also be lovingly remembered by his wife Heather, and his stepdaughters Cindy (Kevin) and April (Danny) and Kari (Gord's widow). He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren who were all fortunate enough to have visited with "Grandpa Joe" before he passed.



Joe had a great career in the wholesale food industry with National Importers and was a member of the Associated Canadian Travellers (ACT). He was an avid boater and belonged to the Victoria Cruising and the Capital City Yacht Clubs. Following Teri's passing and his marriage to Heather, he caught the travel bug and journeyed to Europe, Atlantic Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand. Joe bravely battled Pulmonary Fibrosis since 2015 with strength and his cheeky demeanour. His loving and caring nature will be greatly missed by those who knew him.



In lieu of a service, condolences can be emailed to the family at tfrackson@shaw.ca Please let us know if you would like us to email you a copy of our photo collection that we made for Joe.



