Cdr. Joseph (Joe) Cunningham RCN (Ret'd), passed away on March 8, 2019 at age 82, after a prolonged battle with cancer.



Joe was brought up in Vancouver. He joined the RCN in 1954 as a part of the first class of the newly formed Canadian Naval Academy, HMCS Venture. After Venture, he, as one of the largest ever Canadian classes, went on to the Royal Naval Engineering College Plymouth, UK, before returning to Canada with his BSc. Highlights of his career included marrying Marilyn, serving on eight RCN ships, being a part of the engineering overseers for the 280 class vessels, including as the first Engineering Officer of HMCS Algonquin. His time in Washington, D.C. as the Assistant Naval Engineering Attaché was also memorable.



Joe was an avid student of the English language. He was always searching for a better word or phrase and had an extensive library to call on. When he came across a kindred spirit, their conversation soon left us behind. Also, he had a massive collection of cartoons and often sent out appropriate and up-to-date missives.



Joe is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Martine Wedlake; son, Mark; grandchildren, Jamie and Peter Wedlake.



Thank you to the 8th floor, South Tower staff of the Royal Jubilee Hospital, for your excellent care and compassion.



There will be no service, per Joe's request.

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019

