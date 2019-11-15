SLATER, Joseph (Joe) Edward Joseph (Joe) Edward Slater died peacefully while surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead. Joe had been struggling with a significant decline brought on by progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) over the past several years. Joe grew up in Kamloops, B.C. before joining the military and then moving into the federal government for the remainder of his career before retiring in 1999. Upon retirement, Joe moved to a country home at Crow Lake, Ontario with his wife Sandi. Sandi died in 2003 after 38 years of marriage. Joe stayed at Crow Lake until 2011 after which he moved to Victoria, B.C. and married Noreen Greig. Joe is survived by his wife Noreen, his son Jeff and daughter Sheryl along with their partners Marissa and Andrew and Joe's sister Dorothy. A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted at HeartandStroke.ca, CurePSP.org or rvca.ca (directed to support the Sandi Slater Memorial Trail). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019