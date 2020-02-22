TURKINGTON, Joseph Edward Our beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ed, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Ed was predeceased by his wife Doreen and his daughter Beverley. Ed will be sorely missed by his daughter Barbara (Bruce), son Bob (Jocelyn), son-in-law Norman; eight grandchildren Ken (Barbara), Kevin, Lori (Donald), Alan (Adriana), Matheson (Ewelina), Ann (Dave), Rob (Kim) and Lyn (Zach) and nine great-grandchildren Daniel, Melanie, Hanna, Abbey, Cassidy, Ella, Peter, John and Beatrice. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Coquitlam Foundation, Beverley Ann Cook Fund, 1207 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam B.C. V3B 7Y3.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020