Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. IANNARELLI. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce that Joseph passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the age of 97. Predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Margherita; his brothers Frank and Domenic; his loving wife of 66 years, Jean; and only son, Joey. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Jocelyn (Manny) and Robyn (Shane); adoring great grandchildren and beloved friend Roberta; along with family and friends across Canada near and far. Joe was the second born in his family; idealizing his older brother Frank and caring deeply for his younger brother Dom. Life took place for this Italian family at #20 Railroad Street in Schumacher, Ontario. Joe's father died in 1932 and his mother passed 4 years later when he was 14 years of age. Joe considered meeting his wife, Jean, at the age of 18 the most pivotal moment of his life, not only in love but with her family... the Cowden's took him in as their own. Joe and Jean welcomed their only son Joey to the family in 1941. Joe's life led him to various hockey opportunities, from championships, to instructing in the army during the war time and a pro hockey career across North America. Ultimately this all brought Joe to Victoria in 1961, as the Arena Manager at the Esquimalt Sports Centre. He was incredibly engaged in life, a great event organizer, and a celebrated champion of sports in Esquimalt. Upon retirement from this position in 1981, Joe and Jean moved back to Ontario but missed Victoria. Returning, Joe focused on golf, curling, cribbage and horseshoes. And although times were different after losing his wife in 2007 and son in 2009, Joe's life continued to be very full. Joe was an active member of the Juan de Fuca Seniors Centre, and Langford Legion. He continued to enjoy many visits and vacations with his grandchildren and Joe also found a wonderful friendship with Roberta in recent years. Joe will be best remembered for his sports enthusiasm and gentlemanly nature. As per Joe's wishes, a funeral service will be celebrated by Father J. Domotor in QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 851 Old Esquimalt Road, on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Interment will take place at a later date in Timmins, Ontario with the family in attendance. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Victoria Chapter of HEROS in Joe's memory at

It is with great sadness we announce that Joseph passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the age of 97. Predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Margherita; his brothers Frank and Domenic; his loving wife of 66 years, Jean; and only son, Joey. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Jocelyn (Manny) and Robyn (Shane); adoring great grandchildren and beloved friend Roberta; along with family and friends across Canada near and far. Joe was the second born in his family; idealizing his older brother Frank and caring deeply for his younger brother Dom. Life took place for this Italian family at #20 Railroad Street in Schumacher, Ontario. Joe's father died in 1932 and his mother passed 4 years later when he was 14 years of age. Joe considered meeting his wife, Jean, at the age of 18 the most pivotal moment of his life, not only in love but with her family... the Cowden's took him in as their own. Joe and Jean welcomed their only son Joey to the family in 1941. Joe's life led him to various hockey opportunities, from championships, to instructing in the army during the war time and a pro hockey career across North America. Ultimately this all brought Joe to Victoria in 1961, as the Arena Manager at the Esquimalt Sports Centre. He was incredibly engaged in life, a great event organizer, and a celebrated champion of sports in Esquimalt. Upon retirement from this position in 1981, Joe and Jean moved back to Ontario but missed Victoria. Returning, Joe focused on golf, curling, cribbage and horseshoes. And although times were different after losing his wife in 2007 and son in 2009, Joe's life continued to be very full. Joe was an active member of the Juan de Fuca Seniors Centre, and Langford Legion. He continued to enjoy many visits and vacations with his grandchildren and Joe also found a wonderful friendship with Roberta in recent years. Joe will be best remembered for his sports enthusiasm and gentlemanly nature. As per Joe's wishes, a funeral service will be celebrated by Father J. Domotor in QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 851 Old Esquimalt Road, on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Interment will take place at a later date in Timmins, Ontario with the family in attendance. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Victoria Chapter of HEROS in Joe's memory at heroshockey.com/donate . Condolences may be offered at Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close