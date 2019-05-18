Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Khembo Alfazema. View Sign Obituary

ALFAZEMA, Rev. Joseph Khembo September 16, 1950 - May 11, 2019 Joseph was born in Kapasseni, Mozambique when the country was still under Portuguese Colonial rule. During the war of Independence, Joseph fled to Kenya on foot with friends. In 1984 he came to Victoria as a refugee, where he sponsored his soon-to-be wife Perpetua to join him and start a family. Together with their children they began a journey to help people in their home country through education, health and spiritual support. The family later moved to Edmonton, where Joseph passed peacefully after battling prostate cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, children and relatives. A funeral was held in Edmonton on May 18. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to build a school in Mozambique in honor of Joseph. Please contact Perpetua Alfazema for more information: [email protected] Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019

