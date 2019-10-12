Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph L. Mothersill. View Sign Obituary

Joe passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC, on October 8th, 2019, at the age of 93; he was surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his wife Erika, sister Mary, and brother Oliver and survived by sons Ian (Anne,) Patrick (Lek,) daughter Sarah (Stuart,) and grandchildren, Alex and Theresa.



Born in Edmonton, Alberta, he went on to graduate as an Electrical Engineer from the University of Toronto. After several years working in Montreal, Quebec, he made his home in Victoria in 1972, with his wife and three young children. An avid fisherman, he loved to spend early mornings, dropping his line off Ten Mile Point. Known for his quick wit and sense of humour, Joe could recite poems, limericks and songs dating back decades. He was always happy to share them with others, especially those at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, where he was a regular until his passing! He was a true garage sale enthusiast and one could always be assured a generous offer of a watch or a clock, from one of his garage sale collections.



Joe was an original. An unique character people couldn’t help but adore. He will be sorely missed by family and friends, who were all lucky to have known and loved him.



The Mothersill family would like to thank the nurses at RJH who took such care of him in his final days, and the staff at the Victorian Care Home who were often there for support. Memorial Services to be announced.



In true Joe form, “Don’t let them Wear You Down!”

