DOBBIE, Joseph Lloyd July 1, 1935 - February 12, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we inform you Joseph Lloyd Dobbie 84, passed away February 12, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospice after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Joe was born July 1, 1935 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Victoria to mother Mary (Hutchinson) Dobbie and his father Joseph Dobbie. He leaves behind his loving wife and partner of 38 years, Mindy Sangha. He will be dearly missed by nieces and nephews, Wendy, Rick, Ali, Tammy, (Tony) Greg, (Karen) Marlon and granddaughter Jennifer and two sons whom he reconnected with later in life. He's now reunited with his parents and two sisters, Josephine and Jeane. Joe spent more than 60 years working in the bar, wine, and spirit industries in Victoria and Vancouver. The Hudson Bay Distillers, Seagram's, Schiralli, Strathcona Hotel, Ingraham, and the Colony where he met his wife and many lifelong friends. Joe's many years in the business were reflected in his skills in making delicious cocktails. Also, a lover of music which he shared deeply with his niece Talietha. Loving his sports, Joe played Lacrosse, baseball and hockey, sometimes even getting teasingly competitive with the neighborhood kids and nieces and nephews in basketball. Joe loved friends, family, and family history. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel, 9387 Holmes St. in Burnaby on February 22 at 11:00 a.m. No flowers by request. Please donate to your favourite charity.





