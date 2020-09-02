Joseph Patterson

PATTERSON, Joseph (1936 - 2020) It is with great sadness that the family of "Joe" announces his passing on August 26, 2020, at the age of 84. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the love of his life Marylou of 50 years, son Brad, daughter Angela (Scott), grandchildren Tayah and Shamus; sister Liz (Jack); many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many more relatives and friends near and far. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan to his Irish immigrant parents of Londonderry, N. Ireland. Pre-deceased by his father Robert, mother Emma, sisters Lena and Pat, brothers Bob and Bill. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the importance of a great work ethic, being respectful, and striving to always be your best. He was a very proud Papa to his two amazing grandchildren, Tayah and Shamus who he loved dearly. He attended many of their activities and past times cheering them on passionately. In his early years, Joe was an avid athlete competing in both basketball and softball/fastball. He played basketball for the Esquimalt High School Dockers in which he had a great left-hand jump shot. He was still in contact with a few of his teammates where they would reminisce over their many tournament wins. During his fastball career, he was a great first baseman and outfielder who later became Field Manager/Coach leading Victoria Bate Fastball team to many national titles where they qualified and won the title of 1976 World Champions in NZ. He was later inducted into the Canadian Softball Hall of Fame, Softball BC Hall of Fame and the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame. Joe was a proud fire fighter serving 30 years (1965-1996) of dedicated service with the Victoria Fire Department where he retired as a Captain. His admiration and passion for the job saw him proudly serve his brother Fire Fighters for many years as Union President of the Victoria IAFF Local 730 (1983-1994), Vice President (1984-1994) and Executive Vice-President (1986-1989) of the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Association. He fought tirelessly for the betterment of fire fighters in the city and province. In 2017, at age 81 Joe was able to fulfill a lifelong dream to visit Ireland and the home of his parents and siblings. During the trip with his son, and in declining health, he managed to climb 128 steps to the top of Blarney Castle to kiss the Blarney stone. A promise he made to his mother when he was a child. That type of determination is what inspired so many that were fortunate to know him. His love for family, wisdom, sense of humor and quick wit will be dearly missed by many. "#4 in your program and #1 in our hearts." Thank you to the staff at The Heights at Mt. View for their kindness and compassion towards Joe during his stay. No service upon his request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Fire Fighters' Burn Fund at burnfund.org
