Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Rosenblatt. View Sign

ROSENBLATT, Joseph December 26, 1933 - March 11, 2019 Joe died on Monday, March 11th, 2019 in Qualicum Beach, BC at the age 85. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Faye, in 2017; parents, Sam and Bessie Rosenblatt; brother, Gordon and sister, Ruth. He is survived by his son, Silas in Victoria, BC; sister in law, Ellen Rosenblatt; and a niece and nephew Sarah and David Rosenblatt in Toronto. Joe grew up in Toronto where he worked as a labourer and political activist before he encountered the local poetry scene which quickly drew him in. His first poems were published in the 1960s. In 1976, Joe won the Governor General's Award for poetry. Moving to Vancouver Island in 1980, his vivid and unique imagination bloomed in this wondrous new setting and inspired him to a prolific career as a visual artist. Joe always had several projects on the go and died just days after his last book of poems and illustrations, "Bite Me: Musings on Monsters and Mayhem" was published. Memorial Services will be held in Qualicum Beach and Toronto at a later date. To send a condolence to the family please visit





ROSENBLATT, Joseph December 26, 1933 - March 11, 2019 Joe died on Monday, March 11th, 2019 in Qualicum Beach, BC at the age 85. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Faye, in 2017; parents, Sam and Bessie Rosenblatt; brother, Gordon and sister, Ruth. He is survived by his son, Silas in Victoria, BC; sister in law, Ellen Rosenblatt; and a niece and nephew Sarah and David Rosenblatt in Toronto. Joe grew up in Toronto where he worked as a labourer and political activist before he encountered the local poetry scene which quickly drew him in. His first poems were published in the 1960s. In 1976, Joe won the Governor General's Award for poetry. Moving to Vancouver Island in 1980, his vivid and unique imagination bloomed in this wondrous new setting and inspired him to a prolific career as a visual artist. Joe always had several projects on the go and died just days after his last book of poems and illustrations, "Bite Me: Musings on Monsters and Mayhem" was published. Memorial Services will be held in Qualicum Beach and Toronto at a later date. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close