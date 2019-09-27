Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Lilian CAWSEY. View Sign Obituary

(nee Fischer). Known by all as Jo who loved cats, needle point, painting and Wheel of Fortune, she peacefully left us in her sleep in the early morning of September 21st. Jo was born in Allan, Saskatchewan and her path eventually led her to the love of her life Gordie to build a life and family in Victoria BC where she remained until her final day.



She leaves behind her sons Dan and Mark (Faye), daughter Cathy (Dean), cherished grandchildren Emma, Harriet, Taylor and Olivia, brother Don, sister Shirley, many nieces and nephews and loyal friend Jennifer. Jo is now greeted by her parents Dominic and Anna, and her beloved Gordie (who predeceased her in 1966) just in time for their 65th anniversary waltz. Gratitude and deep respect are extended by Jo's family to the staff at Oak Bay Lodge's Adult Day Programme where she enjoyed playing bingo, and the kind hearted staff at James Bay Lodge who gave such gentle care during her final months. An open house will be held on Sunday, September 29th from 1-4pm at 2637 Ernhill Drive. Come by for a chat and to share your favourite story of this strong willed, strong voiced woman.



In honour of her life, Jo's family suggests a donation to any dementia focused or cat adoption charity of your choice.

